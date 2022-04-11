Florida ride operator injured, trapped in ride weeks after boy plummets from Orlando ride



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Florida ride operator injured after being caught on a ride at Clay County Fair, footage shows.

The footage shows Davantai Lee, 26, being held below the waist for about 15 minutes before being released and taken to hospital. Lee survived the incident and the footage does not show how he was initially trapped.

Disneyland guests trapped by pirates on a Caribbean ride on Halloween

Jeff Johnson, head of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, told First Coast News that “it had nothing to do with the ride. The ride is working properly. The sheriff’s office has conducted an investigation, including fire and rescue.”

Police added that Lee was trapped after trying to recover someone’s personal property. They further added that the incident did not take place due to a fault in the ride.

“The man went downstairs to get someone else’s hat, and I guess he got on the floor, or whatever, and pinned him,” eyewitness Keira Peterson told First Coast News.

“I didn’t really expect it, I never thought that ride would stop the week after that boy. I didn’t think I’d do another ride wrong,” Peterson added.

The incident happened weeks after a 14-year-old boy fell 430 feet on an Orlando amusement park ride.

Ride, a drop tower advertised as “the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower” opened in December and is now closed indefinitely.