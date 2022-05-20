Florida road rage confrontation: Man who pulled knife on concealed carry holder charged with assault



A Florida man arrested in connection with a lethal assault with a lethal weapon after a road rage incident was launched on Wednesday with a no-contact order for allegedly stabbing one other man.

Rafael Rivera, 50, was driving a pickup truck on Tuesday afternoon when he allegedly lower in entrance of a person on a motorbike. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Workplace stated each males pulled over and Rivera pulled out a knife.

Authorities stated the sufferer then eliminated the metallic bracelet and, as seen within the video of the incident, a heated dialog ensued. Rivera then allegedly fired a knife, telling the sufferer to drag out a gun and Rivera to maneuver.

The video exhibits Rivera pulling out a cellphone and calling 911 to report that one other man had pulled a gun on her. The sufferer’s spouse, who was recording the incident, was heard shouting that Rivera had run out of her knife.

Deputies quickly arrived on the scene, and after interviewing witnesses, they arrested Rivera on costs of assault with a lethal weapon with out intent to kill.

Court docket data present the bond was set at $ 5,000.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staley stated, “Site visitors disputes ought to by no means result in road violence. On this explicit case, the video captured by the sufferer’s spouse clearly exhibits that her husband’s life is at risk. I applaud the best way the motorcyclist dealt with the state of affairs.” “Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staley stated in an announcement. “After his life was clearly threatened, he legally defended himself after which lowered the state of affairs. The perpetrator is fortunate that he was not shot. I remind the neighborhood to not take visitors enforcement into their very own arms and to regulate your anger. Name.” As an alternative, the sheriff’s workplace. “