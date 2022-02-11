World

Florida school bus driver was drunk, sheriff’s office says

A Florida bus driver was arrested Wednesday after allegedly driving a school bus with around 40 kids while having a blood alcohol content level that was four times the legal limit.

Mark McNeil, 60, was identified as the driver, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 35 of Orlando.

“This drunk thought it was OK to endanger 40 children and other drivers by driving a loaded school bus significantly impaired,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Thankfully, no one was hurt as a result of his actions. I commend the employee who reported him to school officials. Anyone whose careless actions endangers lives of children and other drivers deserves to be locked up, which he was.”

Deputies said a co-worker could smell alcohol around McNeil and reported it to supervisors. McNeil drove off with a bus not assigned to him, the sheriff’s office said.

“Keeping his usual routine, McNeil would attempt to pick up his school bus. However, he would drive off in a bus not assigned to him and proceed to his usual pick-up location at Buddy Taylor Middle School to pick up students on his afternoon. route, “the sheriff’s office said.

While McNeil was driving the children’s home from school, he reportedly used the bus radio and notified the district that he was experiencing a medical emergency.

His supervisor found him on the bus route, and that’s when McNeil exited the bus and fell to the ground, claiming he couldn’t breathe, according to the report. First responders took McNeil to a nearby hospital and the sheriff’s office said he tried to run, but was arrested.

McNeil shouted “Don’t hit me!” to the deputies as they were arresting him, video from the sheriff’s department shows.

McNeil was charged with driving under the influence with passengers under 18, at least one charge of child neglect, and resisting officer without violence. He could be charged with 39 more counts of child neglect, according to the report.

