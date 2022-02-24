Florida Senate confirms surgeon general who opposes school mask mandates



Florida State Senate confirms Surgeon General Joseph A. The selection of Governor Ron Desantis for Ladapo, who has voiced opposition to the school’s mask mandate, said the data did not support such restrictions.

Late Wednesday night, the Senate voted 24-15 in favor of Ladapo. Democrats opposed Ladapo because he refused to give a definitive answer about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine or wearing a mask, Politico reported. The surgeon general has opposed the vaccine order because the jabs have not been shown to prevent infection, he said.

In October, Ladapo condemned the mask mandate at the school, claiming that the data did not support such a requirement.

Florida’s new surgeon general: The data school does not support the mask mandate

“I want you to move away from what you are constantly hearing on TV for a moment and just, very briefly in terms of the data that supports the use of children’s masks and the obligation to wear children’s masks, is very weak and this is a fact,” said Ron Descentis, governor of Brevard County. Ladapo said in an event with -fla

Ladapo, whom Dissentis Was appointed in September After the former surgeon general resigned, he said that “there is a considerable gap in the quality of information that gives any benefit to masked children, which is something realistic, and what we hear from some of our public health leaders. State and nationally.”

“In Florida, we’re going to stay close to the data,” announced Surgeon General, a graduate of Harvard Medical School. “And the data does not support any clinical benefits for children in schools with a mask mandate. The highest quality data does not find evidence of any benefits and we will stick with it because the data shows.”

As a parent herself, Ladapo sympathizes with the plight of those parents who fight the command and how masks annoy their children.

“Putting a mask on your child’s face is a parent’s decision,” he declared. “It’s not a school decision. It’s not a school board decision. It’s not a governor’s decision. It’s not a decision of anyone other than the parent, and the parents are being put in this impossible situation.”

Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., A former governor and current candidate in the 2022 governorate race against Desantis, attacked Ladapo after being convinced.

“Breaking: Descendant’s Anti-Wax Surgeon General-designate, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, has just been confirmed by the FL Senate,” Christ said. Tweet. “Floridians deserve our top dock for being a true medical professional, dedicated to serving and protecting our citizens – and not Dr. Ladapo.”