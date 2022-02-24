World

Florida Senate confirms surgeon general who opposes school mask mandates

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Florida Senate confirms surgeon general who opposes school mask mandates
Written by admin
Florida Senate confirms surgeon general who opposes school mask mandates

Florida Senate confirms surgeon general who opposes school mask mandates

NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

Florida State Senate confirms Surgeon General Joseph A. The selection of Governor Ron Desantis for Ladapo, who has voiced opposition to the school’s mask mandate, said the data did not support such restrictions.

Late Wednesday night, the Senate voted 24-15 in favor of Ladapo. Democrats opposed Ladapo because he refused to give a definitive answer about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine or wearing a mask, Politico reported. The surgeon general has opposed the vaccine order because the jabs have not been shown to prevent infection, he said.

In October, Ladapo condemned the mask mandate at the school, claiming that the data did not support such a requirement.

Florida’s new surgeon general: The data school does not support the mask mandate

“I want you to move away from what you are constantly hearing on TV for a moment and just, very briefly in terms of the data that supports the use of children’s masks and the obligation to wear children’s masks, is very weak and this is a fact,” said Ron Descentis, governor of Brevard County. Ladapo said in an event with -fla

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and Governor Ron Desantis at a news conference in West Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and Governor Ron Desantis at a news conference in West Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday, January 6, 2022.
(Via Joe Cavaretta / San Sentinel / Tribune News Service Getty Images)

Ladapo, whom Dissentis Was appointed in September After the former surgeon general resigned, he said that “there is a considerable gap in the quality of information that gives any benefit to masked children, which is something realistic, and what we hear from some of our public health leaders. State and nationally.”

READ Also  WWII Veteran celebrates 100th birthday at the Capitol for recognition ceremony

“In Florida, we’re going to stay close to the data,” announced Surgeon General, a graduate of Harvard Medical School. “And the data does not support any clinical benefits for children in schools with a mask mandate. The highest quality data does not find evidence of any benefits and we will stick with it because the data shows.”

As a parent herself, Ladapo sympathizes with the plight of those parents who fight the command and how masks annoy their children.

Newly appointed State Surgeon General. Joseph Ladapo speaks at a news conference at the Neo City Academy in Kisimi, Florida.

Newly appointed State Surgeon General. Joseph Ladapo speaks at a news conference at the Neo City Academy in Kisimi, Florida.
(Paul Hennessy / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

“Putting a mask on your child’s face is a parent’s decision,” he declared. “It’s not a school decision. It’s not a school board decision. It’s not a governor’s decision. It’s not a decision of anyone other than the parent, and the parents are being put in this impossible situation.”

Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., A former governor and current candidate in the 2022 governorate race against Desantis, attacked Ladapo after being convinced.

“Breaking: Descendant’s Anti-Wax Surgeon General-designate, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, has just been confirmed by the FL Senate,” Christ said. Tweet. “Floridians deserve our top dock for being a true medical professional, dedicated to serving and protecting our citizens – and not Dr. Ladapo.”

Former Florida Gov. Charlie Christ.

Former Florida Gov. Charlie Christ.
(2014 Getty Images)


#Florida #Senate #confirms #surgeon #general #opposes #school #mask #mandates

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Ex-clerk of SCOTUS contender said to primp her Wikipedia page and degrade those of her competitors

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment