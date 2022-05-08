World

Florida sheriff captures video of shark-infested waters, issues warning

The office of a Florida sheriff last week shared aerial videos of dozens of sharks in the waters off the Gulf Coast near Tampa to warn swimmers.

The video, captured by the aviation unit of Pascoe Sheriff’s Office, shows sharks swimming near Anklot Sandbar and Anklot Island. Pascoe County is located north of Tampa.

Coast Guard rescues victims of shark attack near Bahamas

“One day in the water is a fun way for us to lose heat in Florida, but it’s important to be aware of the dangers below and below the water,” the sheriff’s office said.

Local news outlets reported that the sharks seen in the sheriff's video were probably blacktip sharks.

(Pasco Sheriff’s Office)

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said in a report that the island is part of a collection of barrier islands located a few miles off the coast, home to bull sharks, blacktip sharks, lemon sharks and great hammers.

Although the sheriff’s office did not provide details about which species of shark was recorded in the video, WTVJ reported that they were probably blacktip sharks, which could grow up to 6.5 feet in length.

The sheriff's office warned beachgoers and swimmers to familiarize themselves with water safety tips before going into the water.

(Pasco Sheriff’s Office)

According to NOAA Fisheries, torpedo-shaped sharks are known to “jump out of the water and turn around while feeding fish at school.” When not mating, the species often divides into males and females, forming large groups. The mating season lasts from March to June.

Along with the video, the sheriff’s office offers the following water protection tips: Beware of your surroundings; Learn to swim and always swim with a friend; Keep a fully charged phone and first aid kit for emergencies; And never put children in or near water.

