World

Florida sheriff’s department assisting Ukraine, sending hundreds of ballistic helmets

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Florida sheriff’s department assisting Ukraine, sending hundreds of ballistic helmets
Written by admin
Florida sheriff’s department assisting Ukraine, sending hundreds of ballistic helmets

Florida sheriff’s department assisting Ukraine, sending hundreds of ballistic helmets

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Local authorities in Sarasota, Florida are sending hundreds of ballistic helmets to help the Ukrainians and are trying to repel the ongoing Russian offensive.

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman’s office has announced that they have packed up more than 340 ballistic helmets and are ready to ship to Ukraine.

Weapons used in the Russia-Ukraine war

Retired ballistic helmets being sent to Ukraine.

Retired ballistic helmets being sent to Ukraine.
(Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

“As an alumnus of the FBI National Academy, I hear of the struggles of our Ukrainian FBI National Academy graduates (police officers) when they are fighting for independence in their country,” Hoffman wrote in a letter.

After seeing pictures of “women and children” fleeing Ukraine, Hoffman said everyone was trying to find a way to help.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“We all want to do something to alleviate the death and destruction caused by Vladimir Putin, no matter how small,” Hoffman said.

Retired ballistic helmets being sent to Ukraine.

Retired ballistic helmets being sent to Ukraine.
(Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

To help, Hoffman approved the shipment of more than 340 expired ballistic helmets from the Sheriff’s Department’s surplus inventory to defense contractors.

According to Hoffman, “these helmets are rotated every five consecutive years under the manufacturer’s criteria, however, they are currently being requested and kindly accepted”, according to Hoffman.

In addition to numerous other donations, these helmets, which would otherwise have been destroyed, would be “distributed among the civilians fighting on the streets,” Hoffman said.

READ Also  Trump’s Blood Oxygen Level in Covid Bout Was Dangerously Low, Former Aide Says

He added that the Department of Defense expects to supply more than 50,000 helmets to Ukraine in the coming weeks, along with other law enforcement supplies.

#Florida #sheriffs #department #assisting #Ukraine #sending #hundreds #ballistic #helmets

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Colder to end the Weekend

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment