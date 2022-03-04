Florida sheriff’s department assisting Ukraine, sending hundreds of ballistic helmets



Local authorities in Sarasota, Florida are sending hundreds of ballistic helmets to help the Ukrainians and are trying to repel the ongoing Russian offensive.

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman’s office has announced that they have packed up more than 340 ballistic helmets and are ready to ship to Ukraine.

“As an alumnus of the FBI National Academy, I hear of the struggles of our Ukrainian FBI National Academy graduates (police officers) when they are fighting for independence in their country,” Hoffman wrote in a letter.

After seeing pictures of “women and children” fleeing Ukraine, Hoffman said everyone was trying to find a way to help.

“We all want to do something to alleviate the death and destruction caused by Vladimir Putin, no matter how small,” Hoffman said.

To help, Hoffman approved the shipment of more than 340 expired ballistic helmets from the Sheriff’s Department’s surplus inventory to defense contractors.

According to Hoffman, “these helmets are rotated every five consecutive years under the manufacturer’s criteria, however, they are currently being requested and kindly accepted”, according to Hoffman.

In addition to numerous other donations, these helmets, which would otherwise have been destroyed, would be “distributed among the civilians fighting on the streets,” Hoffman said.

He added that the Department of Defense expects to supply more than 50,000 helmets to Ukraine in the coming weeks, along with other law enforcement supplies.