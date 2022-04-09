Florida spring break goers given Fentanyl warning from concerned street teams



In the days after a group of West Point cadets at a house party in South Florida fell ill with fentanyl-laced cocaine during a spring break, community workers became active.

They blew up the beach, warned spring breakers of recreational drugs cut with dangerous synthetic opioids, and proposed an antidote for overdose, which increased nationally during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Street groups stood under the blistering sun, handing out beads, pamphlets and samples of naloxone, a drug known as narcissus, which can rejuvenate victims of overdose.

“We weren’t sure how people would react,” said Thomas Smith, director of behavioral health services at the local mobile medical program The Special Purpose Outreach Team. “But the spring breakers have been great. Some say, ‘I don’t do drugs, but my friends sometimes do stupid things.’ They’re happy to have Narkan. “

Smith’s team pulled a brightly colored mobile clinic van to Fort Lauderdale beach. They walk along sidewalks that run parallel to the beach, across the main stretch from beach clubs and restaurants.

“Have you heard of Narkan?” Houston Ochoa, a clinical counselor at The Spot, asked Tristan Gentlemen to listen to music from the Elbow Room in the heart of Fort Lauderdale Beach this afternoon.

Gentlemen, who worked as a bartender and bouncer in New York City before moving to Fort Lauderdale, said he appreciated their efforts.

“There’s a lot you can do when you see someone on the floor,” he said.

Fentanyl and other synthetic drugs, which can be 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin or prescription opioids, make overdoses so dangerous, says David Sheriff, who oversees the community program at Broward Sheriff’s Office and chairman of the county opioids. Community Response Team.

Last year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that for the first time, more than 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses over a 12-month period. About two-thirds of deaths are associated with fentanyl and other synthetic drugs. The use of stress and fentanyl from coronavirus epidemics is thought to be the leading cause of death, according to a preliminary CDC report.

Broward County led the state in fentanyl deaths in 2020, the latest year figures from the Florida Medical Examiner’s Commission. In most of the deaths, fentanyl was combined with other drugs, the sheriff’s office said.

“A nose, a swallow, a bullet can kill,” said Jim Hall, a retired epidemiologist at Nova Southeastern University who worked with the county’s opioid response team. “It’s not just in Florida, it’s anywhere in North America.”

For the first three months of 2022, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to 373 calls involving potential overdoses, where Narcan was operated, Battalion Chief Stephen Golan said. This is an average of more than four per day.

On March 10, Broward’s reaction was sharpened after five U.S. military academy cadets overeated at Wilton Manor, just as thousands of college students were heading to Fort Lauderdale for a spring break.

The following Monday, more than 100 people representing law enforcement agencies, social service organizations and hospitals gathered through Zoom to plan for the safety of spring breakers.

Groups such as The SPOT and the South Florida Wellness Network, which partners with the United Way of Broward County, agreed to hit the beach to talk to people about the dangers of fentanyl-laced drugs. They also talked to restaurant and bar owners who could deliver narcissism if “someone goes down,” Sharf said.

The groups have so far distributed more than 2,000 doses of Narkan provided by state grants. SPOT volunteers handed out packages with nasal spray and two doses of instructions.

“Getting out of there as soon as possible and getting as much information as possible and getting Narkan out on the streets was a blitz operation,” Sheriff said.

Volunteer groups and the sheriff’s office do not have statistics on how many doses were actually used, but believe the program has succeeded in raising awareness.

The region is not yet out of the spring break deadline, which lasts until mid-April, but Scarf said entrepreneurs are happy to see a few weekends spent without any extra dimension, which has led to an emergency call.

“We had zero, which was the first time ever that none of us had,” Scarf said.

“We had a terrible situation,” Cadet and others in excess, and it turned out to be an opportunity to “really strengthen our education and prevention efforts by flooding the beaches and streets,” Sharf said.

Spring Breakers are “grateful and grateful” and his team now has to plan how to “keep pace,” said Smith of The Spot.

To that end, street teams plan to hold work events that draw large crowds, such as the Tortuga Music Festival, which is on sale at Fort Lauderdale Beach this weekend.

“It’s about saving lives,” said Amy Martinez, who runs a safe syringe program for The Spot. “It’s about saving a life at once.”