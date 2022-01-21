Florida student’s Super Bowl petition nears 100K signatures; wants Saturday game or Monday holiday



A Florida excessive schooler’s petition to maneuver the NFL’s largest occasion — the Super Bowl — from Sunday to a brand new day of the week is gaining momentum.

Frank Ruggeri, 18, of Palm Bay, says the game must be switched to Saturday – to permit younger followers to remain up late and provides different followers sufficient time to get better from the joy. Different followers responding to the petition recommend attaching a Monday holiday afterward if the game stays on Sunday.

Ruggeri claims there are benefits for the NFL, too.

“It’s going to get extra money and get extra guests to the game. NFL will get extra tv views as a result of most authorities jobs have Sunday off. It’s going to let extra kids get pleasure from their beloved game on TV or on the venue. A lot of the soccer playoff video games are on Saturday anyway,” Ruggeri claims within the petition.

To date, the petition to formally change “Super Bowl 56 to Saturday” has garnered greater than 83,000 signatures.

“It’s actually, actually essential to me is as a result of 17.2 million folks miss work,” Ruggeri instructed NewsNation’s “Morning in America,” the place he mentioned bucking the longstanding custom, FOX 59 of Indianapolis reported. “That’s $44 billion much less of productiveness.”

“Commissioner Goodell, there could be extra viewership. The folks might be watching. Larger celebration. And I feel the financial influence could be simpler to have it on a Saturday,” Ruggeri added.

A number of folks on-line agreed.

“I consider it’s a change that may profit everybody,” one individual mentioned.

One other added: “Both transfer it to Saturday or make the Monday after a federal holiday.”

A 3rd commenter mentioned it simply makes “sense” to vary the Sunday custom.

One other individual mentioned the “least” the NFL can do is “make the kickoff earlier.” Lately the game has begun someday after 6 p.m. ET.

Ruggeri initially began the petition two years in the past, however has been persistent in seeing it by.

“Nonetheless searching for change,” he wrote in an replace two years in the past. “Nonetheless need the Super Bowl to Saturday,” he added in one other.

It stays to be seen if the NFL will change its massive occasion.

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to be performed at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13.