Florida suspected home intruder shot, killed after awakening sleeping residents



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A man accused of breaking into a couple’s home overnight in Florida has been shot dead after waking up sleeping residents early Saturday morning.

The suspect, described as approximately 40 years old, broke into a window of a home located in the 500 block of Avon Road in West Palm Beach and entered at around 4am.

He turned on a bedroom light and woke up a couple who were identified as a 44-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman lying in bed. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, “the intruder was shot by a resident and caused a collision.”

NYC police find shoplifting suspect who allegedly punches worker and throws him to the ground

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported that police responded to a 4:16 am 911 call to report a home shooting. Officers come inside to see a man shot. West Palm Beach Fire Rescue took the alleged intruder to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he died, the Palm Beach Post reported.

It is unknown at this time what he did to cause the injuries. The suspect was not identified until Sunday, and the couple’s names were protected under Mercy’s law, a Florida constitutional amendment that protects victims’ identities for fear of retaliation for disclosing information.

Investigators say the couple probably did not know the alleged intruder. A neighbor says the area is quiet and it’s not uncommon for neighbors to feel random break-ins, Fox 29 / WFLX reported.

The investigation is ongoing.