World

Florida suspected home intruder shot, killed after awakening sleeping residents

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Florida suspected home intruder shot, killed after awakening sleeping residents
Written by admin
Florida suspected home intruder shot, killed after awakening sleeping residents

Florida suspected home intruder shot, killed after awakening sleeping residents

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A man accused of breaking into a couple’s home overnight in Florida has been shot dead after waking up sleeping residents early Saturday morning.

The suspect, described as approximately 40 years old, broke into a window of a home located in the 500 block of Avon Road in West Palm Beach and entered at around 4am.

He turned on a bedroom light and woke up a couple who were identified as a 44-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman lying in bed. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, “the intruder was shot by a resident and caused a collision.”

NYC police find shoplifting suspect who allegedly punches worker and throws him to the ground

This photo shows a West Palm Beach patrol car. Police say an intruder in the alleged home was shot dead after waking up a sleeping couple on Saturday morning.

This photo shows a West Palm Beach patrol car. Police say an intruder in the alleged home was shot dead after waking up a sleeping couple on Saturday morning.
(West Palm Beach Police Department)

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported that police responded to a 4:16 am 911 call to report a home shooting. Officers come inside to see a man shot. West Palm Beach Fire Rescue took the alleged intruder to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he died, the Palm Beach Post reported.

It is unknown at this time what he did to cause the injuries. The suspect was not identified until Sunday, and the couple’s names were protected under Mercy’s law, a Florida constitutional amendment that protects victims’ identities for fear of retaliation for disclosing information.

Investigators say the couple probably did not know the alleged intruder. A neighbor says the area is quiet and it’s not uncommon for neighbors to feel random break-ins, Fox 29 / WFLX reported.

READ Also  61-year-old grandmother struck in head with rock in Jackson Heights, Queens wakes up from coma months later

The investigation is ongoing.

#Florida #suspected #home #intruder #shot #killed #awakening #sleeping #residents

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  New Indoor Mask Mandate or Vaccination Requirement Starts Monday – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment