Florida teen accused of killing ‘most wonderful mom in the world’ who told him no smoking inside



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A 19-year-old Florida man has been arrested and charged with shooting his mother at their Polk County home this week.

According to Fox 13 Tampa Bay, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Seth Settle shot and killed his mother Thursday when she instructed him to stop smoking cigars in his bedroom.

Florida woman, 93, found dead in garage freezer, girl being questioned: police

The incident happened shortly after Settle’s father left work, which seemed like a normal weekday.

However, shortly after 9:30 am, he received a call that his wife had been taken to hospital.

Authorities were first alerted to the incident by Seattle’s 24-year-old brother, who broke into his mother’s home in Lake Wales.

Authorities did not immediately suspect the foul play because no blood was found in the house or signs of injuries were found on the victim’s body.

But when Settle’s father picked up his daughter from school and returned home, he was informed that his wife had died.

After Seattle’s mother was pronounced dead, a nurse examined the body and found a stab wound.

A man in Chicago has changed his mind after fatally shooting his wife in a parking lot, police say.

Jude said the victim had a heart attack, which immediately stopped and blood flow stopped.

Seattle fled, but later admitted to investigators that he shot his mother.

Judd says Seattle claims he was depressed and that his mother held a gun to his own head before entering his bedroom.

He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture.

But the sheriff said authorities believe he shot his mother in anger.

Jude goes on to say that every hint points to the 52-year-old mother as “the most wonderful mother in the world” and that the family was considered beautiful and hardworking.

Judd said, “The only people who are more shocked and shocked by this in law enforcement are the immediate family.

“She ran away with him – didn’t help, didn’t call 911,” the sheriff added. “I can’t begin to tell you the horror of this incident.”

Settle has been charged with second-degree murder, falsifying evidence, five counts of giving false information to law enforcement and running a firearm at a residential property, local news outlets reported.

The gun is believed to have been bought illegally.