Florida teen killed while friends were taking turns shooting one another in bulletproof vest, police say



A 16-year-old Florida boy was killed this week after he and at least two other bodyguards shot at each other, officials said.

Joshua Winning and Colton Whitler, both 17, were arrested Thursday and are being held on Sunday in Bellevue (about 70 miles northwest of Orlando) where Christopher Leroy Broad Jr. was killed, according to Bellevue police. Department.

Officials said they responded to a dispatch call where they found the boy wounded at gunpoint at the residence. He died at the hospital, police said.

A video of the incident was recorded by 18-year-old Evan Vowell, who was allegedly at home at the time of the incident and later provided the video to law enforcement, Click Orlando reports.

Vowell told police that Winning started the shooting game after making a firearm and a bulletproof vest and asked if they had ever seen anyone shoot after a bulletproof vest, officials said.

Investigators found Voile’s statement to be true when Whitmer initially misled police: “My house was just shot, my friend was shot in the chest,” according to the affidavit before he called police. In a statement later, Whitler said Vowell shot Broad Jr., but the evidence does not support that claim, police said.

Police charged Winning with aggravated murder of a child with a firearm, and Whitler was charged with providing false information to law enforcement as an adult.