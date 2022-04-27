World

Florida teen on the run after shooting store clerk over bag of chips, police say

27 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Florida teen on the run after shooting store clerk over bag of chips, police say
Written by admin
Florida teen on the run after shooting store clerk over bag of chips, police say

Florida teen on the run after shooting store clerk over bag of chips, police say

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A teenager in Florida wanted to shoot a store clerk after a dispute over the price of a bag of chips on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a Friendly Way convenience store on Florida Avenue in Dyland, police said.

Alabama has convicted the killer after he fled the job description

The suspect, 17-year-old Tyrick L. The shop employee, identified as Matthews, was shot in the leg during the altercation, police said.

Tyrick L. Matthews, 17, allegedly shot a store clerk in Dyland, Florida, during a dispute over the price of a bag of chips.

Tyrick L. Matthews, 17, allegedly shot a store clerk in Dyland, Florida, during a dispute over the price of a bag of chips.
(Dyland Police Department)

Victim was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sandford. Police said no further details were available about the dead.

Matthews is believed to be armed and dangerous, police said. He can also go by other names including “Trique”.

Authorities have asked anyone with information about Matthews’ location to call the department’s non-emergency dispatch line at 386-943-8276 or 911 in case of an emergency.

#Florida #teen #run #shooting #store #clerk #bag #chips #police

READ Also  Grammys 2022: Complete list of nominees and winners

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment