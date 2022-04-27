Florida teen on the run after shooting store clerk over bag of chips, police say



A teenager in Florida wanted to shoot a store clerk after a dispute over the price of a bag of chips on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a Friendly Way convenience store on Florida Avenue in Dyland, police said.

The suspect, 17-year-old Tyrick L. The shop employee, identified as Matthews, was shot in the leg during the altercation, police said.

Victim was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sandford. Police said no further details were available about the dead.

Matthews is believed to be armed and dangerous, police said. He can also go by other names including “Trique”.

Authorities have asked anyone with information about Matthews’ location to call the department’s non-emergency dispatch line at 386-943-8276 or 911 in case of an emergency.