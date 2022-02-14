Florida theater shooting trial begins in case against former Tampa police captain

World

Preliminary statements began Monday in the trial of a former Florida police captain accused of killing a man in 2014 during a debate over cell phone use in a movie theater.

Curtis Reeves, a 79-year-old retired Tampa police officer, is accused of fatally shooting 43-year-old Chad Wilson at Wesley Chapel Cinema Hall during the screening of the Mark Wahlberg movie “Lone Survivor” on January 13, 2014. .

Six juries and four options were selected last week during the four-day jury selection process. The jury consists of five women and five men. They will all hear the evidence, and will not know who the alternatives are until the discussion begins.

Wesley Chapel via video conference via Curtis Reeves, Fla. This Tuesday, January 14, 2014, he appeared before Circuit Judge Lynn Tapper The trial of a retired Tampa police captain accused of killing a man is set to begin next week. During a debate in 2014 about the use of cellphones in a movie theater.

Wesley Chapel via video conference via Curtis Reeves, Fla. This Tuesday, January 14, 2014, he appeared before Circuit Judge Lynn Tapper The trial of a retired Tampa police captain accused of killing a man is set to begin next week. During a debate in 2014 about the use of cellphones in a movie theater.
(AP, Brendan Fitter / Pool via Tampa Bay Times)

Prosecutors said Ulson and his wife were sitting in a row in front of Reeves and his wife. Reeves got into an argument with Ulson, who was texting during a movie preview. Reeves left the theater to complain about the scattering, but the argument escalated when he returned.

Investigators say Ulson threw popcorn at the elderly man, who pulled out a .380-caliber handgun and shot him. Ulson’s wife, Nicole, was also shot.

The lawsuit has been delayed for years because Reeves claimed he feared for his life and sought protection under the “Stand Your Ground” law. A circuit judge ruled against him, but Reeves appealed. Lawmakers have changed the law to transfer the burden of proof to prosecutors, but the Florida Supreme Court has ruled that the changes do not previously affect lawsuits.

At the time of the delay, Reeves was under house arrest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

