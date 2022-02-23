World

Florida TikTok star whose dad gunned down armed home invader to testify against another alleged stalker

Teen TikTok star Ava Mazuri woke up one night in Naples, Florida to the sound of a shotgun exploding through her front door – when, in her words, a Maryland teenager “tried to kill her family” in July 2021.

Her father, a former New Jersey police officer, later shot and killed the intruder – an alleged 18-year-old stalker who followed Ava on social media for months and hunted her down for pictures.

Before his arrival at his door, the 15-year-old Tiktokar said he was blocked in response to an inappropriate request for “clear content” and that he and his friends were harassing him.

The father of a teenage TikTok star has shot and killed an armed Stalker at their home

The father of a teenage TikTok star has shot and killed an armed Stalker at their home
Moab Double Murder: Newly Sealed Warrant Never Leads to Suspects, Investigators Say

Under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law, Rob Mazuri was not charged with involvement in the incident – but Ava returned to court on Monday to testify at a hearing against a different accused Stoker.

After a deadly exchange of gunfire on his front lawn, another boy allegedly chased and intimidated a 15-year-old girl at school, according to a spokesman for Majuris’s legal team. His identity has been kept secret as he is a minor.

“Social media can connect people from all walks of life and create a sense of community,” he said in a statement on Tuesday. “But I’m telling my story so that young people and parents are aware of the dangers of social media.”

Two Maryland children have been shot and wounded in Annapolis, police say

According to the New York Times, the second accused, Stoker, a teenager from Naples, had contact with a Maryland teenager and in December allegedly accused Ava of intimidating and following him.

A video shared by another classmate shows him firing a gun at a range and persuading Ava to start homeschooling out of concern for her safety. Her family’s lawyers have filed a stacking lawsuit in Collier County Court.

The family is hoping to get a restraining order on Monday so she can return to class.

“The hearing was delayed, and initially they did not allow Ava to testify, but she is testifying at the hearing,” a spokesman told Gadget Clock Digital on Tuesday. “We hope this is a big development that can help him get orders.”

According to one of his lawyers, Lani Davis, his lawyers are also hoping to find video evidence with the stacking case.

“She is OK. “It’s a shame that it often seems like a tragedy to ask everyone: why didn’t we act quickly?”

For her part, Ava says she hopes to use her experience as a learning tool for other people – of all ages – facing the threat of cyberstacking, harassment or online violence that may unfold in real life.

“I never thought that a stranger would come to my front door with a shotgun as a result of my innocent post,” he said. “I urge young people and parents to report any threats or signs of violence immediately, and do not wait until it is too late.”

Ava’s parents, Rob and Kim Mazuri, are appealing to law enforcement, parents and other children to take the incident seriously and to address the threat of online behavior.

“As parents, what we want is best for Avar,” Rob and Kim Mazuri said in a joint statement. “Although it was not planned to become famous on social media, we fully support our daughter’s efforts. Even in our wildest dreams, we did not think that a fun pastime could lead to a near-death experience.”


