Florida train slams car on tracks, driver in stable condition as rail company warns: ‘Tragic yet preventable’

A Florida man is in stable condition after being seriously injured in a traumatic video showing the speed of his car on the way to an oncoming train in Lake Worth on Wednesday morning.

No one on the train was injured at the crossing before 6 a.m., according to regional rail operator Brightline.

“It was a tragic but preventable incident and there was a sign of an approaching train, flashing and bells ringing around a person’s direct driving gate,” Brightline said in a statement on Wednesday. “We want the public to obey all warning signals around active railway tracks, always expecting a train and realizing that these activities could endanger not only the driver, but also our guests and crew.”

A Florida man is in stable condition after showing a painful video of his car speeding on an oncoming train in Lake Worth on Wednesday morning.

The Florida man has been arrested in several road rage shootings since December

The rail operator released a video showing the driver of a silver sedan failing to stop at a crossing and unable to drive on the track just seconds before the injury. The train horn is sounding. The camera is shaking and there is a trembling sound. But the effect takes place below the field of view of the lens.

The train takes about 30 seconds to stop completely.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told CBS12 in West Palm Beach that the driver, identified as 55-year-old Lewis Manuel Page, drove around the safety gate and tried to hit the train.

Brightline urges the public to take safety seriously in the aftermath of two recent deaths involving a morning crash and a mishap.

Since November 2021, when the railroad was reopened after a COVID-19 shutdown, nine people have died at the Brightline crossing, according to FOX 13 Tampa.

Prior to the epidemic, the Associated Press reported that more than 800 railroads had the country’s highest death rate per mile of high-speed line track – but none of them were blamed for crew faults or faulty equipment. Most were suicides, where many people involved thought they could hit the train and could not.

Gadget Clock’ Sarah Rampoff and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

