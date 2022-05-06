Florida truck driver charged with attempting to set baby on fire at NY gas station



The Florida truck driver was arrested after New York authorities responded to an upstate gas station and was charged this week with attempted murder, according to reports, after a child was drowned in flammable liquids.

An unnamed man has also been arrested at the scene and is expected to face charges, WABC-TV reported.

Florida mother recalls killing 12-year-old: ‘You never know who’s around you’

Seneca County Sheriff’s deputies found the baby inside a New York tire gas station after responding to a fire report. A 4-year-old man was also hit in the head inside a tractor-trailer.

Both children are expected to recover.

Jamie Avery Jr., 25, has been charged with attempted murder, arson and endangering the welfare of a child, according to WABC.

According to WPBF-TV, Lieutenant Timothy Thompson told a news conference that “the two suspects allegedly poured a flammable liquid on a 1-year-old child and tried to set the child on fire inside the building.” West Palm Beach, Florida. “Fortunately both failed.”

“The situation surrounding the 4-year-old is still under investigation,” Thompson said. Investigators believe Avery was one of the parents of the children, the WPBF reported.