World

Florida Walmart shopper throws ‘hissy fit’ after being confronted over alleged shoplifting

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Florida Walmart shopper throws ‘hissy fit’ after being confronted over alleged shoplifting
Written by admin
Florida Walmart shopper throws ‘hissy fit’ after being confronted over alleged shoplifting

Florida Walmart shopper throws ‘hissy fit’ after being confronted over alleged shoplifting

Florida police say an alleged Walmart shoplifter threw “a hissy fit” before hurling a Barbie doll at a store worker’s face when she got caught stealing.

It happened at around 1 pm on Feb. 2 at a store located in Winter Haven.

Local police are asking for the public’s help identifying the woman, who they say had “green hands and hair, apparently from a recent hair treatment.”

Police say an alleged shoplifter hurled a Barbie doll at a Walmart worker's face in Winter Haven, Florida, last week.

Police say an alleged shoplifter hurled a Barbie doll at a Walmart worker’s face in Winter Haven, Florida, last week.
(Winter Haven Police Department)

UTAH MAN ARRESTED IN AMAZON TRUCK THEFT AFTER HE WAS RECORDED ON CAMERA, POLICE SAY

She allegedly stocked up a shopping cart with food and groceries and moved it to the self-checkout area, where, police say, she lingered for about 15 minutes before trying to leave with the items.

The video shows four employees stopped her.

“Get the manager Kim,” she told police. “I have an employee discount and I get my groceries for free.”

The store has no manager named Kim, according to authorities.

Video shows she grabbed a boxed up Barbie and attempted to walk away before turning back and hurling it at one of the employees.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police say it struck the victim in the face and cut her lip.

Winter Haven police are asking anyone who can help identify the woman to call them at 863-662-0392. To remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).

READ Also  New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

#Florida #Walmart #shopper #throws #hissy #fit #confronted #alleged #shoplifting

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Afghan Uighurs fear Taliban will send them to China

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment