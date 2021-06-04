Florida Will No Longer Publish Daily Coronavirus Reports

The Florida Division of Well being will now not replace its Covid-19 dashboard and can droop every day case and vaccine stories, the governor’s workplace confirmed on Friday. Officers will as a substitute put up weekly updates, turning into the primary U.S. state to maneuver to such an rare publishing schedule.

Officers first introduced final week that the state would finish every day stories in a information launch outlining Florida’s plans to transition into the subsequent section of its Covid-19 response now that instances within the state are lowering. Final month, Florida closed its state-run testing websites however gave counties the choice of taking them over.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary, Christina Pushaw, informed The Information Service of Florida on Friday that there isn’t a must maintain issuing the every day stories.

“Covid-19 instances have considerably decreased over the previous 12 months as we have now a lower than 5 p.c positivity price, and our state is returning to regular, with vaccines extensively out there all through Florida,” Pushaw stated in an e-mail to reporters.