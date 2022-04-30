Florida woman, 93, found dead in garage freezer, daughter is being questioned: police



The body of a 93-year-old Florida woman was found in a garage freezer following an investigation launched by concerned neighbors, police said.

Orlando’s Fox 35 reported that police were sent to Mary Hoskins’ home for a medical check-up after neighbors reported seeing the woman’s body and the woman’s daughter waiting inside the house shortly afterward.

Sebastian Police Captain Timothy Wood said an initial attempt to enter the residence failed but the officer “something seemed to be wrong” and a second attempt was made.

“So again, I went there to try to contact someone at the residence,” Wood said, according to the report.

Officers then called the homeowner’s relative outside the city, who pointed to a key outside their home that gave them access, police said.

They entered the house and found an unidentified girl, 64, inside, police said.

“We opened the door, and he was in the apartment,” Wood said, Fox 35 reported “I don’t know if he was heard knocking on our door or whatever, but he was inside when we started to walk through the residence.”

The woman told officers she had not seen or heard from her mother recently, prompting the suspected officers to search her home, police said.

“Officers decided to continue the search at the residence where they found the 93-year-old dead in a book freezer in the garage,” Wood explained, Fox 35 reported.

The girl was not arrested or charged with a crime and voluntarily went to the police station for questioning, police said. He is cooperating with an ongoing investigation, the Sebastian Police Department said.

“Detectives are working actively with the medical examiner and the State Attorney’s Office in this case because it is still active,” the department said.

Hoskins’ body is expected to be autopsied.