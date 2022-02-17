Florida woman accused of using COVID-relief loan to hire hitman charged in TSA agent’s murder: reports



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Florida woman alleges she used coronavirus relief funds from the Paycheck protection program to hire a hitman accused of killing a transportation safety administration official outside Miami last year, according to newly sealed court documents obtained by local media.

Jasmine D. Martinez, 33, is in custody in St. Lucie County on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, prison records show. He is expected to be transferred to Miami-Dade custody.

Javan Carter and Rommel Robinson are already incarcerated there on multiple related charges.

Florida Murder Suspect Arrested in TickTock Star Home

Charges against Carter include a former con and accused shooter, first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and illegal possession of a firearm by a violent career offender.

Robinson is already in custody on other charges, including arrest arrest, theft, carrying a firearm without a serial number, armed robbery, drug trafficking and more.

All three have been held without bond, prison records show.

Minnesota mother found her 25-year-old boyfriend murdered when she ‘wanted to stop talking to him’

Martinez is accused of collecting $ 15,000 in PPP money, most of which went to recruit Carter on May 3 to shoot 3-year-old LeShonte Jones, according to the Miami Herald obtained in court on May 3, to shoot and kill 24-year-old LeShonte Jones. Records containing complaints.

After Martinez collected coronavirus-relief money, Robinson negotiated a $ 10,000 fee for Carter using coded language, according to NBC 6 Miami, which also received a warrant.

After the shooting, documents allege Carter collected his money, posed for a selfie video with it and said, “Another day at the office.”

The warrant has been sealed since police took Carter into custody earlier this month but are still searching for Martinez, according to the paper.

Martinez in Florida has a 22-page wrap sheet containing domestic violence, theft and the sale of a firearm with a changed serial number, records show. Several of them have implicated Jones as a victim, including in a pending robbery case, as well as assault charges dropped.

Carter’s wrap sheet is almost twice as long, and contains numerous criminal convictions, including firearms and weapons charges, theft and grand theft.

Robinson’s attorney told the Herald that his client was in “complete” custody of the murder and had nothing to do with it.

But investigators, under warrant, say they learned partly about the plot through prison phone call recordings, that the three suspects were another man, Kelly Nelson, who was dating Martinez and assaulted Jones in the courthouse parking lot in 2020.

Sarah Rampoff of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.