Florida woman allegedly stabbed husband 140 times, fractured skull with meat cleaver: police said



A Florida woman has been charged with murdering her husband and stabbing him 140 times, officials said.

The Palm Springs Police Department said the body found by Melvin Weller, 62, the woman’s son, Ricardo Anthony Green, 41, had been reported to police, CBS 46 reported. Joanne Burke, a 61-year-old woman, was later arrested and charged with murder, officials said.

Blood was on the walls of the house, cabinets and kitchen counters, police said, ABC 27 reported.

Burke, who was initially arrested on Feb. 11, was found lying in a bed when police arrived at the home and was later assessed emotionally, officials said.

On Sunday, he appeared before a judge at a tele-hearing, officials said, although the motive for the alleged crime was not shared.

Weller was physically disabled, his family said.

After the autopsy, officials believed Weller had suffered a serious head injury with a meat cleaver, CBS 46 reported.

Burke has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond, the New York Post reported.