World

Florida woman allegedly stabbed husband 140 times, fractured skull with meat cleaver: police said

22 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Florida woman allegedly stabbed husband 140 times, fractured skull with meat cleaver: police said
Written by admin
Florida woman allegedly stabbed husband 140 times, fractured skull with meat cleaver: police said

Florida woman allegedly stabbed husband 140 times, fractured skull with meat cleaver: police said

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Florida woman has been charged with murdering her husband and stabbing him 140 times, officials said.

The Palm Springs Police Department said the body found by Melvin Weller, 62, the woman’s son, Ricardo Anthony Green, 41, had been reported to police, CBS 46 reported. Joanne Burke, a 61-year-old woman, was later arrested and charged with murder, officials said.

A Florida man has allegedly found his wife shot by police, officials say

Blood was on the walls of the house, cabinets and kitchen counters, police said, ABC 27 reported.

Burke, who was initially arrested on Feb. 11, was found lying in a bed when police arrived at the home and was later assessed emotionally, officials said.

Joanne Burke, 61, was arrested and charged with the death of her husband, Melvin Weller, 62, when her body was stabbed 140 times.

Joanne Burke, 61, was arrested and charged with the death of her husband, Melvin Weller, 62, when her body was stabbed 140 times.
(Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office)

On Sunday, he appeared before a judge at a tele-hearing, officials said, although the motive for the alleged crime was not shared.

Weller was physically disabled, his family said.

After the autopsy, officials believed Weller had suffered a serious head injury with a meat cleaver, CBS 46 reported.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody visits the Lakeland Police Department in Lakeland, Florida to announce the recruitment bonuses for new Florida Police Officers.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody visits the Lakeland Police Department in Lakeland, Florida to announce the recruitment bonuses for new Florida Police Officers.
(Ernst Peters / The Ledger / Reuters)

Burke has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond, the New York Post reported.

READ Also  UN Says Afghanistan Could See Highest Civil Casualties In 2021

#Florida #woman #allegedly #stabbed #husband #times #fractured #skull #meat #cleaver #police

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment