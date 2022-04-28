Florida woman arrested after ‘gut-wrenching’ video shows her slapping baby, police say



A Florida woman has been arrested in a video posted on social media showing her slapping her infant in the face, authorities said.

Tya Posley, 23, was charged with one count of child / child abuse after alerting police Tuesday to a “disturbing” video posted online, the Sanford Police Department said.

In the video, Pasley shouts as the woman shouts, “Your dad wants to post — okay, he wants to post — and doesn’t answer God’s call. I hate you. A–,” obtained by FOX35 Orlando. According to the arrest report. According to the report, the video shows Pasley slapping a one-year-old child in the face and back.

After watching the video, police say officers conducted a welfare check at Pasley’s residence in the Windchase Apartment Complex where officers located Pasley and the baby.

Police said investigators were told Pasley had been allegedly abusing the child for a year, the station said.

Police Chief Cecil Smith said the video, which appears to be no longer available online, showed that what the “helpless” child endured was “gut-wrenching and irritating.”

“While social media often brings with it many challenges, today I am grateful for it because it brings quick relief and protection to this child,” Smith said in a written statement. “Thanks to the many citizens who saw this video and immediately alerted us. You may have saved the life of this child.”

The child was taken out of Posley’s custody and placed in the care of a child protection service.

Authorities called the Sanford Police Department or the Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) with information about the incident.