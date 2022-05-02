Florida woman opens fire on deputies from inside McDonald’s



A gunfight broke out between a suspect and deputies at a McDonald’s in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, when authorities responded to a report of an armed robbery.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the three deputies arrived at the fast food location at 10:35 p.m., when a 30-year-old woman allegedly fired from a handgun inside while making a threatening statement.

Employees and customers managed to exit without injury. When deputies arrived at the scene, the woman allegedly fired shots from outside McDonald’s, telling officers to retaliate.

Deputies spent more than six hours evacuating the suspect, who was later identified as Shandrika Warren. Finally, at about 4:45 a.m. Sunday, the woman left and was arrested by deputies.

Warren was arrested on a warrant for stealing from a structure with an assault rifle, and the sheriff’s office said deputies would pursue additional charges related to the incident.

No one was injured in the shootings.

The sheriff’s office said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, and will conduct its own internal review once the sheriff’s office is finished.

Three deputies have been placed on temporary administrative leave of pay.