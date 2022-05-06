Florida woman pointed gun at teen girl, made her drive her around city, cops say



A Florida woman has been charged with felony criminal mischief for allegedly firing on a teenager and forcing her to drive around town.

Dina Wilson, 61, was arrested Wednesday after a friend of the girl alerted authorities, Sarasota police said.

The teenager told officers she had gone to Lido Beach to watch the sunset when Wilson approached her and opened the trunk of her car to ask for a jumper wire. When he told Wilson he didn’t have it, Wilson approached and asked a couple nearby.

When the couple said they had no belongings, Wilson pointed a gun at the teenager and told him to take her to South Lido Beach, the Sarasota Police Department said Friday.

When they reached the beach, Wilson got out of the victim’s car and dug around inside the car before returning, police said. He then instructed the girl to fetch food.

The girl went to a convenience store. When Wilson went inside, the girl texted a friend saying she was being forced to run around while threatening him with a gun, police said.

The friend called 911. Meanwhile, the girl updates her friend that they are back in the Lido Beach area.

At the same time, the Sarasota police officer was in South Lido Park after locking up the area. Authorities say the teenager was driving a gray SUV. Once the SUV was pulled into the park, the teenager headed for a police patrol car. An officer pulled Wilson out of the car and handcuffed him.

He was taken to the police headquarters where he was interrogated by detectives. While there, he was arrested on false charges.

Authorities did not say whether Wilson had a motive for his alleged actions. He is being held in the Sarasota County Jail on a 250,000 bond.