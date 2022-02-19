Florida woman threatens to use gun at elementary school parent-teacher conference



A Florida mother has faced multiple charges when police say she brought a gun to a parent-teacher conference at an elementary school. Brenzina Jones attended a meeting at Brentwood Elementary School meeting in Miami Garden on Thursday night. Before leaving campus, the 35-year-old mother warned security at the front desk of her desire to protect her child, WSVN reported.

“I don’t play with my baby,” Jones said, according to WSVN court documents. “I’ll shoot it [expletive] Up

The Florida Toddler leaves Daycare, goes into traffic, video shows

Documents later state that Jones “proceeded to open his purse and recklessly display the butt of his gun.”

Jones reportedly returned the gun to his purse and then issued a “loud verbal threat to Brentwood Elementary.”

Other parents expressed their disgust at Jones’ actions after the incident.

“I’m just sad to hear this story,” Trinis Coleman, a parent, told WSVN. “I never know what a person has in mind, so if he doesn’t mean it, the gun was there and the words came there with the weapon, it was very disturbing.”

Jones’ teenage son, Marcus Murray Jr., told WSVN that there was “miscommunication” between his mother and the security guard.

Brenzina Jones appeared before a judge in Bond Court on Friday. He currently faces multiple charges, including possession of firearms and assault on school property.