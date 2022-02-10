World

Florida woman who killed her two teens seeking a new trial, insanity defense originally rejected

16 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Florida woman who killed her two teens seeking a new trial, insanity defense originally rejected
Written by admin
Florida woman who killed her two teens seeking a new trial, insanity defense originally rejected

Florida woman who killed her two teens seeking a new trial, insanity defense originally rejected

TAMPA, Fla. – A woman serving two life terms for killing her teenage children in 2011 while her husband was deployed overseas is seeking a new trial.

A Tampa jury rejected the insanity defense for Julie Schenecker, 61, and convicted her in the shooting deaths of her 16-year-old daughter Calyx and 13-year-old son Beau.

Schenecker is seeking a new trial in an appeal she filed herself, the Tampa Bay Times reported. She contends that the public defenders who represented her were ineffective. She argues that they should have sought to move the trial away from Tampa because of extensive local news coverage and that they didn’t call certain witnesses who could have bolstered her insanity claim.

State prosecutors said a hearing is necessary to address some of the 20 claims she made.

Judge Michelle Sisco ordered that Schenecker return to court for the March 10 hearing with a new attorney appointed to represent her. She has been brought to the Hillsborough County Jail from Lowell Correctional Institution Annex, a women’s prison near Ocala.

policelights

Hillsborough Public Defender Julianne Holt suggested that claims of ineffective lawyering are routine.

“I’m confident the work we did was good work. And I think the testimony of my attorneys will clearly show how much work and effort went to the defense of Ms. Schenecker,” she told the newspaper.

Officers said Schenecker was dazed from the effects of drugs when they found the children’s bodies in the family’s home on Jan. 28, 2011.

READ Also  Ski season 2022: Expert tips for getting the most out of your trip

She told detectives that she shot the children, but also asked, “Are my kids coming in later?”

Army Col. Parker Schenecker returned home from duty and was granted a quick divorce.

During the 2014 trial, Schenecker’s attorneys presented testimony about her mental health history and use of antidepressants and mood stabilizers. Prosecutors acknowledged her history of mental illness, but also pointed to a spiral notebook where she had written plans to kill the children as evidence she knew what she was doing.

Jurors later told news outlets her writings convinced them she was guilty. An appeals court affirmed her conviction and sentence in 2016.

In her new appeal, Schenecker said she wanted to testify during the trial but was urged not to do so. She claims one of her lawyers warned that the prosecutor would “eat her alive.” She said jurors would have had a better understanding of her state of mind had she been allowed to take the stand.

#Florida #woman #killed #teens #seeking #trial #insanity #defense #originally #rejected

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  17 European Countries Give Approval To Covishield For Indian Citizens

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment