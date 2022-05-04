Florida’s DeSantis announces massive initial ad reservation in re-election run, with focus on Spanish voters



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Exclusive: Florida Republican Gov. Ron Desantis will lead the first ad-saving campaign for Spanish-speaking voters in his 2022 re-election campaign.

The popular first-term governor, with a strong national conservatism, announced Wednesday that he would spend $ 5.3 million to reserve advertising time on Spanish-language broadcasts, cable, radio and digital to run campaign ads.

The governor’s political party, which first shared their announcement with Gadget Clock, said their focus on statewide ad preservation is in the Orlando and Miami media markets. And the campaign noted that the media reservation reflects DeSantis’ commitment to communicating with Spanish-speaking voters about its “keep Florida free” policy agenda.

Ron Desantis of Florida is $ 100 million people

Desantis, a former congressman who was briefly elected governor of Florida in 2018, is not expected to face the challenge of fighting a re-election. Florida was the battleground for the largest general election in the country, but over the past few cycles it has become increasingly red. And Desantis has risen dramatically in the last two years.

A recent poll suggests that Descentis is nine-points ahead of former governor and current Democratic Republican Charlie Christ in a predictable general election showdown, with the governor leading two more Democratic governors, Florida Agrical and Florida Agrical. State Sen. Annette, too, in a possible November matchup.

And DeSantis has the advantage of raising a huge fund compared to its potential democratic rivals. The governor – through his re-election campaign and the Friends of Ron Descent, his political committee – has raised more than $ 100 million so far in the 2022 cycle by the end of March.

Desantis vows that he has just begun to fight

In order to move forward with their first place in Spanish instead of English, the DeSantis campaign is important in Florida and the growing pool of Spanish-speaking voters is signaling their strategy for further court.

In the recent election cycle, Republicans have benefited from Spanish-speaking voters and are optimistic about gaining more this year. According to Gadget Clock voter analysis, Descentis won 44% of the Latino or Hispanic vote in its 2018 gubernatorial election, which reduced Descentis Democratic nominee Andrew Gillam by 50% -48% among Latino men.

And the recent vote signals an increase in favor of dissent among Hispanic voters in Florida as President Biden’s numbers dwindle.

Trump won the CPAC 2024 straw poll, second with Desantis

“As Joe Biden and the Democrats continue to lose ground with the Hispanic community, Republicans are gaining and growing,” the Descentis campaign told Gadget Clock in a statement.

“Spanish-speaking Hispanics in Florida and across the country are moving toward Governor Ron Desantis because of his emphasis on economic opportunities, education, public safety and other family-centered policies,” the campaign argued. “This demonstrates the importance we place on our campaign’s first media investment, sharing our independence agenda with Spanish-speaking voters across the state of Florida.”

DeSantis has grown in popularity among Republican voters in his state and across the country over the past two years, thanks to his aggressive pushback against the COVID-19 ban in the coronavirus epidemic as well as his aggressive moves in the culture war.

Although pundits see Desantis as a contender for the 2024 GOP presidency, the governor has repeatedly rejected talks on the 2024 race, saying he is concentrating on his governorship re-election and telling Gadget Clock that the next White House race is not something I plan to do. “

But the governor’s extensive campaign sends a signal to DeSantis’ popularity, influence and power in the event of a potential 2024 Republican president in the midst of war if he launches a White House campaign. And he is consistently second in command to former President Donald Trump – who has repeatedly flirted with other White House officials – in the run-up to the GOP presidential nomination in early 2024.