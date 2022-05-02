Florida’s Keyontae Johnson joins transfer portal, hopes to play again



Florida forward Keinta Johnson, who broke down during a game in December 2020 and has not practiced or played since, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Sunday, hoping to resume her college career.

School officials have confirmed Johnson’s intention to leave Florida after the weekend. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Johnson, 22, hopes to prove he is healthy before becoming a professional, which has been one of his goals for more than a year.

Locals in Norfolk, Virginia will need to get medical clearance to work for the NBA team or to join the NBA Combine before the draft. He has a 5 million insurance policy that will pay off if he never plays again.

The policy allows him to take part in a few games to check his health. If he goes beyond the set number of the game, any possible payout will be canceled.

Johnson’s insurance policy took effect in July 2020, five months before his first appearance in Florida state court. The Precision Player of the Year at the 2020 Southeastern Conference fell trauma patient on December 12 as he broke a team’s huddle in the fourth game of the Covid-19-delayed season and fell to the court a few seconds later.

Johnson received emergency medical care in front of teammates, opponents and fans before being taken to Tallahassee Hospital. He spent 10 nights in the hospital and returned home on time to celebrate Christmas with his family. He was on his first practice in Florida after a two-week break.

Johnson’s parents said last year that their son’s fall was not related to a previous positive COVID-19 test, citing a counseling team that included medicine experts from four highly respected schools. The family did not say why the doctors caused the episode.

Johnson has spent most of the last two seasons cheering teammates off the bench as he has been enrolled in school and scholarships.

Johnson went to court for a formal few dribbles and farewells on a senior night against Kentucky in early March.