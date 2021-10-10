Florina Gogoi announced the party plan after winning Super Dancer Chapter 4

After many months of hard work and perseverance, Assam Ki () finally won the trophy with their Super Guru (). Florina, a 6-year-old girl from Assam, has bagged a Super Dancer Chapter 4 trophy and a grand prize of Rs 15 lakh. Speaking to ETimes after winning the trophy, Florina said, “I am very happy to have won this title.” Florina wants to celebrate after winning the title of Super Dancer. Florina said she can now go to Assam and play with her friends. ‘I’m going to throw a big pizza party for everyone,’ she said. However, Tushar said he would take a break for a few days and then prepare for his next show. He said, ‘I don’t want to rest after winning this show. My next show Ideas Best Dancer is also going to start soon. So I have to prepare for that too. Tushar said that at first he had some difficulties in explaining the seriousness of the show to Florina, but as the show progressed, these problems went away. Tushar said, “Our relationship only got stronger with time. I think we get to know each other better and I love spending time with Florina. I didn’t want to put pressure on her because she loves to dance and she felt responsible for herself as the show progressed.