Florina Gogoi becomes Super Dancer Chapter 4 winner, receiving millions in trophies

The TV dance reality show () and its super guru Tushar Shetty are the winners. Florina has received a prize of Rs 15 lakh along with the winner’s trophy. Tushar Shetty has also received a check of Rs 5 lakh. Competitors like Sanchit Chanana, Prithviraj Kongar and Neerja Tiwari were with 6-year-old Florina from Assam in the final. The grand finale of Super Dancer Chapter 4, which aired on Saturday, October 9, was dubbed ‘Nachpan Ka Maha Mahotsav’. The episode saw some of the show’s judges, finalists and super gurus perform some great performances. The episode had about 60 presentations and the episode was very interesting. Apart from the show’s finalists, the most talked about performance was Janhvi Kapoor’s performance of the song ‘Nadiyon Par’. Bollywood rapper Badshah and () were also present in this area.