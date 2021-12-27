Floyd Bennett projects show what funding can do for smaller airports





QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport is a smaller operation than what one would take off or land from in Albany. Like any airport, though, the Warren County-operated airport needs as much help as it can get; especially from state and federal funding.

Earlier in December, U.S. Senators sent out a list of 59 airports around New York that would receive a total of over $136 million in federal funding, to be used for runway, taxiway, safety and sustainability projects, as well as roadways, terminals and airport-transit connections. Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport was on that list, receiving $295,000. For contrast, Albany International Airport received $5,568,244.

Some of the possible uses for money like that aren’t applicable to the Queensbury airport. Floyd Bennett is an airport used by commercial businesses, including several that occupy the areas of Kingsbury and Queensbury surrounding the airport, along Queensbury Avenue and surrounding roads. It’s also popular for recreational flying; unique airplanes can often be seen taking off or touching down. The airport is also a central location for the Adirondack Balloon Festival.

That means things like extensive terminal work don’t apply, but there’s always work to be done. Warren County Public Affairs Director Don Lehman said that the grant funds will be used to improve safety at the airport in general, with more specific plans still forthcoming. In previous years, funding has been used for projects like rehabilitating taxiway lights and runway markings.

Another previous use for federal funding was a new building for snow removal equipment. That project was finished earlier in December. The three-bay facility stores salt and sand to keep the airport de-iced and safe for takeoffs and landings during the winter. The buildings replaced two smaller, obsolete ones, in a $2.2 million project.

Another grant-fueled development at the airport is an 8-bay hangar, also new in 2021. The hangar opened in July, and has been fully-leased to aircraft owners and pilots ever since. It’s been popular enough that the airport and county are putting together plans to build another one.

Floyd Bennett wasn’t the only North Country airport to get a slice of the funding. Adirondack Regional Airport in Saranac Lake received $295,000. Lake Placid and Ticonderoga Municipal airports both received $110,000 each. Airports further north included $1,513,973 at Plattsburgh International Airport; $1,014,598 at Watertown International Airport; and $295,000 each at Massena International-Richards Field and Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field.