FM vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing 11, Pitch Report and Injury Updates For Match 6 of Sharjah Ramadan T10 League



Preview:

Future Mattress and Kabul Zalmi Live Star are all set to lock horns against each other in Match 6 of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 Cricket League. Both teams are placed in Pool C, and will kickstart their campaign on Thursday. Future Mattress were defeated in the finals of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League a couple of days ago. They lost to Interglobe Marine, despite putting up a good first innings score.

Future Mattress had a pretty successful campaign, as they finished on top of Pool C, with three wins from as many games. In the T10 league, they are placed in the pool alongside the likes of Kabul Zalmi, HKSZ Stars and Machos CC.

Match Details:

Future Mattress vs Kabul Zalmi Live Star, Match 6

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Date & Time: 21st April, 1:30 AM IST and 12:00 AM Local Time

Live Streaming: Fancode

FM vs KZLS, Match 6 Pitch Report:

The pitch is expected to be good for batting conditions. The team batting first will look at a first innings score of around 100-110 runs.

Injury News:

(will be added when there is an update)

FM vs KZLS, Match 6 Probable Playing XIs:

Future Mattress

Zawar Farid, Abdul Shakoor, Qaman Awan, Rohan Mustafa (c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Usman, Syed Haider, Umair Ali, Shoaib Laghari, Sultan Ahmad, Shahid Nawaz

Kabul Zalmi Live Star

Muhammed Dawood, Amjad Khan, Muhammad Gul, Sagheer Afridi, Abdul Lateef, Muhammad Bilal, Wasim Akram, Noor Ayobi, Irfan Ullah-I, Abdul Khaliq, Rafeeq Zaman

Top Picks for FM vs KZLS Dream11 Match:

Top Picks – Future Mattress

Rohan Mustafa bats in the middle order for his side, and will also bowl his full quota of overs. The skipper did not have a good outing in the T20 tournament but will look to do well in the shortest format of the game.

Abdul Shakoor, the wicket-keeper for Future Mattress, opens the batting for his side. He is an explosive batter at the top of the order and can score some quickfire runs.

Top Picks – Kabul Zalmi Live Star

Abdul Lateef will contribute with both, bat and ball. He is an explosive middle-order batter and can bowl his full quota of two overs.

Muhammad Bilal is another player who can accumulate points in both departments. The all-rounder is a must-pick in your fantasy teams.

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for FM vs KZLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Abdul Shakoor, Muhammed Dawood, Amjad Khan, Muhammad Usman-II, Sagheer Afridi, Zawar Farid (c), Abdul Lateef (vc), Muhammad Bilal, Naseer Akram, Shahid Nawaz-I, Sultan Ahmad

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for FM vs KZLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Abdul Shakoor, Muhammad Gul, Umair Ali, Muhammad Usman-II, Rohan Mustafa (c), Zawar Farid, Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Bilal (vc), Shoaib Laghari, Noor Ayobi, Irfan Ullah-I

Today’s FM vs KZLS Probable Winners:

Future Mattress are expected to win this fixture.