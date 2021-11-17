Follow these habits to be happy

Every person in the world is in search of happiness. People make every effort to get their happiness. They do things from eating well to traveling the world. However, happiness is a state of mind and mind that requires very small measures to be achieved. Today we will talk about those remedies.

Get up early in the morning: On the day we wake up before the sun rises and see the sun rising, we have a different feeling on that day. On that day we are more happy and full of confidence. According to Ayurveda, waking up early in the morning brings a new energy to our body. Waking up early in the morning gives us time for exercise, meditation and pranayama. By doing these, our body becomes healthy. Second, it gives us immense pleasure. This helps us to start the day positively.

Live in the present It has been proved in many studies that 70 percent to 90 percent of most people’s time goes into thinking about the past, future and meaningless things. Similarly, 90% of our problems and stress are caused in the past or in the future. This means that if we live in the present, the problems will be greatly reduced. And when the problems will be very less then happiness will automatically come in your life. So if you want to be happy and be successful then stop thinking about that time (past and future) over which you have no control.

Do what you like: Everyone has a favorite job. Some like to cook and some like to sing. We should take out some time a day or a few hours a day in a week for these favorite things of ours. This work will infuse new energy in you. If possible, you should also make your career in the field that you like. If this is not possible, then definitely give some time to your favorite work.