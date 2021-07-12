Follow These Important Tips To Reset Your Smartphone

Keep in mind that repeatedly factory resetting the phone can have a bad effect on the internal storage of the smartphone. In this case, do a factory reset only when absolutely necessary.

Smartphones are one of the major needs of our daily life. In this, users store their personal and important data. However, when the phone is used more or the smartphone becomes old, it starts hanging. In such a situation, users restart it. Even after doing this, when the problem of hang does not go away, then factory reset is a better option for users. However, caution should be exercised in doing so. By factory resetting the smartphone, all the existing data in it is deleted. There are a few things to keep in mind while resetting the smartphone.

Before resetting the smartphone, it is important to keep in mind that resetting will delete all the data on the user’s phone. Not only this, along with the data present in the smartphone, all the existing apps, data, settings, passwords will be deleted in the phone. However, after a factory reset, your phone will be as good as new. Keep in mind that repeatedly factory resetting the phone can have a bad effect on the internal storage of the smartphone. In this case, do a factory reset only when absolutely necessary.

Back up before reset

Whenever you want to factory reset your smartphone, first of all take a complete backup of that smartphone. You can save the data of your smartphone in another smartphone or by connecting the phone to the laptop. Apart from this, you can also save your data in the memory card. For this, go to the settings and save the data of your phone as a backup in the memory card.

How to do a factory reset

The thing to keep in mind is that the operating system of every smartphone is different. In such a situation, the settings for resetting the phone are also different. In such a situation, to reset your smartphone, go to its settings and go to the privacy or backup and reset option by going there. From there select Factory reset. After this select Reset phone, your phone will be reset.