Following Detection In Flock On Long Island, Sen. Chuck Schumer Raising Public Awareness About Bird Flu – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sen. Chuck Schumer is asking for a public awareness campaign to warn about bird flu.

He made his plea on Sunday, a day after health officials on Long Island detected it in a small backyard flock in Suffolk County.

“Bird-flu can be very serious. So, the watch word is we have to nip this in the bud,” Schumer said. “Whether you have birds, as a pet, as you know they raise certain kinds of chickens, ducks, and things on Long Island to make sure that all the public is aware this.”

The infected flock of birds was isolated and the property where they were found was quarantined.

The Centers for Disease Control said this does not present an immediate public health concern.

