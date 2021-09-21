Following NBT’s sting operation in Lucknow, action was taken on instructions to register FIR against blood brokers.

The launch of a special series titled ‘Khoon Ka Dhanda Itna Gandhi’ on NBT Online in Lucknow has created a stir in hospitals. The hospital administration is also in shock after these dark deeds were exposed. The dirty blood business is openly run at the KGMU blood bank in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, but this dirty business could not be saved from the cameras of NBT Online. The biggest charge on the entire sting is on the guards present there. Who is responsible for weighing it in front of the blood donor, but he sells his trust for only 300 rupees. Everyone is involved in the dirty game of blood pumping.In this regard, the team of NBT Online reached Balrampur Hospital for investigation. Where pictures of blood brokers in the premises of Balrampur Hospital were captured on camera. The video mentioned a hospital employee named Yadav Gunar, who supplies blood to people for Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000. The director has lodged a written complaint against the black blood dealers. In addition, strict instructions have been issued to the blood bank staff.

Hospital doctors are also involved in the black blood business

Two blood brokers were present when the NBT Online team reached the premises of Balrampur Hospital on Tuesday. He asked the NBT team what the job was. Then when we said we wanted blood, they started saying we would get as much blood as we needed. It will cost Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000, said a broker. A doctor was also mentioned. Through which he was to give blood. At the same time, he talked about getting blood elsewhere than a blood donor. The blood broker said that if you give us time till 11 in the morning, we will make arrangements. He also said that my setting is from a doctor who lives in a night shift. I will talk to him at night. He also promised to get blood at the medical college and Lohia hospital.

Instructed to get FIR

“We have not noticed,” said Ravindra Kumar, director of Balrampur Hospital. We got the information from the video you showed. We have questioned the CMS and blood bank doctors in this regard. An investigation is underway after the matter came to light. In addition, instructions have been given to take an FIR, if the involvement of the doctors of the hospital is found in the case, action will be taken against him.