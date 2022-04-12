Following Trump endorsement, Oz and McCormick trade jabs in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary battle



In the Republican Party, which is still dominated by Donald Trump, the candidates supporting the former president ignore it.

And that’s exactly what Mehmet Oz is doing in Pennsylvania’s crowded, combustible, and expensive GOP Senate primary.

“I support another one today. Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania,” Trump said in a clip from his Saturday evening rally in North Carolina at the top of a new ad for the Oz campaign.

“Trump called Dr. Oz ‘smart, tough and someone who will never disappoint us.’ Supported by Trump. Conservative fighters need Pennsylvania, “said Kathak at the scene. The Oz campaign told Gadget Clock it plans to spend $ 1 million to run the ad nationwide, starting Tuesday.

With just five weeks left until Pennsylvania’s May 17 primary, the former president’s last weekend has shaken Oz’s approval race and seemingly split them into Trump’s political orbits.

Oz, a cardiac surgeon, author and well-known celebrity physician who hosted the popular TV show “Dr. Oz Show” until his Senate campaign began late last year, worked hard to get Trump’s approval. However, Oz’s main rival in the GOP primary is David McCormick, a former hedge fund executive, West Point graduate, veteran of the Gulf War, and an official in the Treasury Department under former President George W. Bush’s administration.

Both McCormick and Oz have connections to Trump, with former top Trump White House and presidential campaign officials both supporting the candidate or acting as advisers. McCormick has another connection: his wife, Dina Powell McCormick, has served as deputy national security adviser in the Trump administration. McCormick met with Trump at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, last Wednesday to file his lawsuit.

Oz and his wife, however, have eaten and talked with Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump several times in recent months. Sources close to Trump’s world say the former First Lady’s perceived choice for Oz could be one of the reasons for Trump’s approval of celebrity doctors.

McCormick and Oz Hall, two polling front-runners in the primary race, have spent heavily on other candidates to run ads across Keystone State, as they fight for the success of retired GOP Sen. Pat Tommy in the fight to win the Republican primary. In the end, the Republican nominee will run in a crucial general election that will determine if the GOP will regain a Senate majority.

The two candidates have been at loggerheads for months over various issues, including who has complained about hard or soft in China, the outsourcing of McCormick Pennsylvania jobs, Oz’s dual citizenship in Turkey and the recent fracking. And outside parties supporting each candidate have spent millions of dollars in recent months launching offensive ads against McCormick and Oz, making it the country’s most expensive Senate showdown.

The narrator of Oz’s new ad complained that “Trump has supported Dr. Oz for the Senate because Trump knows who the real Conservatives are going to move Washington.

McCormick campaign consultant Christine Davison, responding to the Oz ad, said: “Mehmet Oz must continue to lie to Dave. The number of Oz is so bloodless that he is out of repair. Hillary loves Clinton, does not support fracking, 2nd amendment or pro-life movement. “

The campaign reinforced their jab in Oz with a new ad launched on Monday where the narrator complained that Oz was “a complete and utter fraud.”

The spot praised Hillary Clinton using old clips of Oz, “one of the most intelligent people I’ve ever met.” And Oz is seen praising Dr. Anthony Fawcett – President Biden’s chief medical adviser and a figure who has been repeatedly criticized by many conservatives for his words and deeds during the coronavirus epidemic – “a very disciplined leader. He is a wonderful scientist.”

In the McCormick ad, Oz was quoted in old clips as “We have to work with China” and “I like working in China”, as well as “How do we keep a gun out of the wrong person?”

McCormick’s team says they are spending six figures to run new statewide ads in Pennsylvania. Although a pro-McCormick Super PAC has repeatedly questioned Oz’s conservative credentials in numerous advertisements, this is the first negative spot in the McCormick campaign.

But McCormick’s team said the new ad was not a change of strategy and insisted they had mentioned on several occasions that they were “not being truthful about what Hollywood believes he is a liberal in Hollywood.”

Oz campaign spokeswoman Brittany Yannick told Gadget Clock in response to the new McCormick ad that “Dr. Oz has called for the dismissal of Anthony Fawcett for the harsh lockdown and mandate that has hit so many Pennsylvanians.”

And Yannick claims that “liberal Wall Street insider David McCormick can’t defend his attack on President Trump and Communist China’s defense so he’s resorting to lying about Dr. Oz’s record with these selectively edited clips. Dr. Oz’s show was a successful health 13. The platform for the season where he welcomes open, honest conversations and opinions from everyone present on his show – does not mean that he shares the same beliefs and opinions as everyone else on his show. “

McCormick teamed up with former Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Rick Santorum at a campaign event in the southeastern part of the state on Tuesday evening. The former Conservative lawmaker and two-time GOP presidential candidate – who has been influential with right-wingers in Pennsylvania – backed McCormick last week.

Trump’s support for Oz was second in his race. But former presidential candidate Shawn Parnell, who backed last year, ended his bid in November after losing a bitter battle with his estranged wife for custody of his three children, who accused Parnell of abuse in court testimony. Parnell, an Army veteran who witnessed the war in Afghanistan, backed McCormick in January, as first reported by Gadget Clock.

Parnell tweeted in response to Trump’s support for Oz, “I have the utmost respect for President Trump. I am honored to have his support in the PA. Twice but I am disappointed. Oz is the opposite of everything Trump has done best. – He’s the farthest thing from America and he’ll be too bad for PA. “

The big question going forward is whether Trump will hold a rally with Oz in Pennsylvania before the May 17 primary. A spokesman for the former president had no comment for Gadget Clock about the upcoming possible Keystone State event.

McCormick and Oz are part of a GOP field of eight contestants nominated for the 2018 Republican nomination for Jeff Barts, a real estate developer, philanthropist and lieutenant governor; Kathy Burnett, a veteran and conservative political commentator; And Carla Sands, a real estate executive and chief Republican donor who served as ambassador to Denmark during the Trump administration.

Lieutenant Governor John Feterman is running for the Democratic Senate primary, a race that also includes Republican Connor Lamb and State Republican Malcolm Kenyatta.