Food delivery worker shot to death while on scooter in Forest Hills, Queens

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) — A food delivery worker was shot and killed while riding a scooter in Queens Saturday night, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday on 108th Street and 67th Drive in Forest Hills.

Police said 45-year-old Zhiwen Yan, who was shot in the chest, worked at a nearby Chinese restaurant called ‘The Great Wall.’

He was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital.

It’s unknown if the victim was being targeted. Authorities said the shooter fired several times then got in a gray or tan sedan and fled eastbound on 67 Drive.

Neighbors woke up shaken on Sunday.

“We’ve never had anything like this at all, I am absolutely shocked, my wife called me down to move the call and said there’s a crime scene down here,” a witness said. “This is not right. This is not our neighborhood.”

No arrests have been made. An investigation is underway.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams met with top police officials on Saturday to come up with a plan to combat violent crimes.

