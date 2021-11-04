Food grains will now be provided in the Prime Minister’s Anna Yojana till March CM Yogi announced People said UP election big reason people said

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced to extend the period of Pradhan Mantri Anna Yojana. He said in Ayodhya that, “Our government has decided that the Prime Minister will give the benefit of Anna Yojana till March. In this, Antyodaya will provide 35 kg food grains to the family along with pulses, edible oil, one kg salt, one kg sugar.

This scheme was earlier till Diwali. The state government has extended it till March. It will be released from December. The poor, especially the destitute, get a lot of benefits from this scheme. After this announcement of the government, people on social media have taunted, calling it an election plan. Said that the period has been extended till March so that the vote of the beneficiaries can get to the BJP.

A user named [email protected] wrote, “The feeling for the poor will remain till the UP elections, after that they will show their true colors as soon as they get power.” Another user, @matsyendra91, named Matsyendra wrote, “Now even if the entire opposition is together, even Babaji’s hair cannot be plucked.”

Through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, priority is given to the citizens of the economically weaker sections of the country such as road dwellers, garbage collectors, hawkers, rickshaw pullers, migrant laborers etc. Although initially this scheme was for only three months, but later it was extended several times. On Diwali, the UP government announced to extend it till March.

Under this announcement, 5 kg rice / wheat and 1 kg gram are given every month by the government to the migrant laborers of the country who do not have ration cards. The Government of India is spending more than Rs 26,000 crore on this initiative.

Who gets the benefit of this scheme?

To get the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, it is mandatory for you to have a ration card. According to the number of people whose names are registered in the ration card, five kilos of food grains are provided to all. If the names of 4 people are registered in the ration card, then everyone will get 5-5 kg ​​i.e. total 20 kg food grains. This grain will be different from the grain you get every month. The government ration shop from where you take your food grains, the food grains available under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana will also be available from there.