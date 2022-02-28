Footage appears to show Ukrainian drone destroying Russian missile system



A Ukrainian official released footage on Sunday showing a drone launching a Russian missile.

Russia’s aggression in Ukraine continued for a fifth day on Monday, February 26th. As Russia launched its offensive in the south of Crimea, Ukrainian forces offered to put up a strong resistance, with attacks on Kharkiv, the second largest city, and attacks on Ukraine. Kiev is the capital city.

The United States and its allies have responded with tougher sanctions, including the exclusion of some Russian banks from the international payment system Swift.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukraine’s armed forces released an updated estimate of Russian casualties, including 1 anti-aircraft missile system. Ukraine’s official account lists 4,300 workers (killed and wounded), 200 prisoners of war, 46 aircraft, 26 helicopters, 146 tanks and 706 armored vehicles of various types.

