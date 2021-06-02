Football Coach Is Replaced After He Forced Student to Eat Pork, Lawyer Says
A highschool soccer coach in Canton, Ohio, and 6 assistant coaches is not going to have their athletic contracts renewed, officers mentioned, after an allegation was made {that a} 17-year-old was compelled to eat pork in opposition to his non secular beliefs as a result of he missed a voluntary follow session.
The Canton Metropolis College Board voted 5-0 on the choice throughout a particular assembly on Thursday, the town college district mentioned in a press release. Marcus Wattley, who was the pinnacle soccer coach, and the assistants would not be coaches at Canton McKinley Excessive College or every other college within the district, it mentioned.
The varsity district has additionally filed a report concerning the matter with the Canton Police Division, which is investigating it as a possible hazing episode. The police didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.
The vote adopted an incident on Might 24, the final day of lessons and 4 days after the scholar, a rising senior, had missed the optionally available follow. The scholar was compelled to eat a whole pepperoni pizza, although Mr. Wattley and the opposite coaches knew that he didn’t eat pork as a result of he was a Hebrew Israelite, the lawyer for the scholar’s household, Ed Gilbert, mentioned earlier this week.
In accordance to Mr. Gilbert, the scholar was instructed that his teammates could be compelled to do further drills if he didn’t eat the pizza, and that his personal standing with the group may very well be compromised.
The Canton Repository, an area newspaper, reported final week on the episode and on the vote on Thursday. It quoted Jeff Talbert, the highschool superintendent, as saying {that a} seventh assistant coach, Badre Bardawil, who additionally had been suspended, would stay an assistant coach as a result of the proof “didn’t present that he carried out in the identical method as the opposite coaches.”
In its assertion, the college district named Mr. Wattley and 6 assistant coaches: Cade Brodie, Joshua Grimsley, Romero Harris, Frank McLeod, Zachary Sweat, and Tyler Thatcher, who had all been suspended final month after the incident.
Mr. Talbert and officers on the Ohio Affiliation of Public College Staff, a union, couldn’t be reached for touch upon Friday.
On Wednesday, Mr. Talbert mentioned that additional disciplinary measures would comply with the suspensions. The varsity district assertion described the coaches’ actions as “inappropriate, demeaning, and divisive.”
He mentioned an investigation discovered that the coaches “engaged in actions that constituted inappropriate, demeaning, and divisive habits in a misguided try to instill self-discipline within the student-athletes.”
“This habits is not going to be tolerated,” he mentioned.
The scholar met detectives on the Police Division on Friday, Mr. Gilbert mentioned in an interview. He added that there was a video of the incident, which happened within the health club.
Mr. Gilbert mentioned that the coaches got administrative depart with pay. He mentioned the college board determination utilized to a supplemental contract for teaching, and that contracts for different jobs related with the college had been going to be reviewed. The police investigation is related to a possible hazing, he mentioned.
The varsity board named the athletic director, Antonio Corridor, as its interim head soccer coach. Mr. Corridor is a graduate of McKinley Excessive College, a member of the 1997 and 1998 state championship groups, and a former participant within the Nationwide Football League.
The president of the board, John Rinaldi, mentioned the soccer program had a “lengthy and proud historical past” on the college. “We’re transferring ahead, regardless of this tough circumstance,” he mentioned, “and are happy to announce this new management for the soccer program.”
