Football Coach Is Replaced After He Forced Student to Eat Pork, Lawyer Says

A highschool soccer coach in Canton, Ohio, and 6 assistant coaches is not going to have their athletic contracts renewed, officers mentioned, after an allegation was made {that a} 17-year-old was compelled to eat pork in opposition to his non secular beliefs as a result of he missed a voluntary follow session.

The Canton Metropolis College Board voted 5-0 on the choice throughout a particular assembly on Thursday, the town college district mentioned in a press release. Marcus Wattley, who was the pinnacle soccer coach, and the assistants would not be coaches at Canton McKinley Excessive College or every other college within the district, it mentioned.

The varsity district has additionally filed a report concerning the matter with the Canton Police Division, which is investigating it as a possible hazing episode. The police didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

The vote adopted an incident on Might 24, the final day of lessons and 4 days after the scholar, a rising senior, had missed the optionally available follow. The scholar was compelled to eat a whole pepperoni pizza, although Mr. Wattley and the opposite coaches knew that he didn’t eat pork as a result of he was a Hebrew Israelite, the lawyer for the scholar’s household, Ed Gilbert, mentioned earlier this week.