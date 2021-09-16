‘Football is like food’: Afghan female soccer players find a home in Italy
AVEZZANO, Italy — Two days after Taliban fighters captured Afghanistan’s third largest city, Herat, Italian journalist Stefano Liberti received a message via Facebook: “Hello sir, we’re in trouble. Can you help us? Huh?”
Last month there was a message from Susan, 21, the former captain of the women’s soccer team, Bastan, who had once been the subject of a documentary by Mr Liberty and his colleague Mario Poeta.
“Football is like food to me,” Susan would later say, and for fear that she might never play again under Taliban rule, “I felt like I was dead.” Like the others interviewed in this article, only her first name is used to protect her identity.
Thirteen days after contacting Mr Liberty, Susan arrived in Italy with two of her teammates, her coach and several family members. They landed at Rome’s main airport after the flight was made possible by two journalists, a Florence-based NGO, several Italian parliamentarians and officials from the Italian Defense and Foreign Ministries.
The Herat group, 16 people in all, through a tent camp run by the Italian Red Cross in Avezzano, in the Apennine Mountains, where more than 1,400 Afghans evacuated from Italy have been quarantined in recent weeks.
Like so many Afghans, the players left behind the lives they made to travel. Susan stopped her university studies in English literature to leave the country with her parents, two sisters and a brother.
Women were banned from sports during the first Taliban era. Even after the group was ousted from power in 2001, playing the game remained a challenge for Afghan women and the men who helped them.
In the 2017 documentary “Herat Football Club” by journalists about the team, coach Najibullah said that he was repeatedly threatened by the Taliban for coaching young women.
The return of the Taliban to power has raised fears not only that the sport will be banned again, but also that female athletes who have emerged in the past 20 years will face retaliation.
Khaleda Pople, former captain of the national women’s team, who left Afghanistan in 2011 and now lives in Copenhagen, used Social And mainstream media last month advised women playing sports in Afghanistan to shut down their social media accounts, remove any online presence, and even burn their uniforms.
“They have no one to go to, to ask for protection, to ask for help,” he said in an interview with Reuters.
Another Herat player, 19-year-old Fatima, also left behind her university studies in public administration and policy. She arrived in Italy with a brother, but her father fell ill while trying to clear the crowd at Kabul airport, so she and her mother were left behind.
“He told me, ‘You go, go for your future, for football, for your education,'” Fatima said.
“Playing football makes me feel powerful and an example to other girls, to show that you can do anything you want to do,” Fatima said. He expressed hope that the same would happen in Italy. “I want to make it my country now,” she said.
23-year-old Maryam, the oldest of the three players, had already earned a degree in management and worked as a driving school instructor in Herat. She saw herself as a role model, inspiring young women for example “because of football, because of driving”.
“I was an active member of society,” Maryam said, a role she was certain she could not have done under the Taliban.
Maryam was the only team member to arrive in Italy, although she said she was hoping her family would join her. “It’s hard for me to smile,” she said. “But I expect my future to be better than that of the Taliban, certainly better.”
Players say many of their Herat teammates are still in Kabul, hoping to find transit to Australia, where some players from the Afghanistan women’s national team have been evacuated.
Last Friday, three women and their families were transferred to the Italian city of Florence. In Italy, the national football federation, some football clubs and national team captain Sara Gama have offered their support to young Afghan players.
“There has been a lot of solidarity,” said documentary producer Mr. Liberty.
And on a hot afternoon last week, Fatima and Maryam did something they’ve never done before: they kicked a ball with some of the boys.
When asked how it felt, Mary smiled broadly and gave a thumbs up.
“It felt good,” said Fatima. “People didn’t look at us like we did something wrong.”
