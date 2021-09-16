‘Football is like food’: Afghan female soccer players find a home in Italy

AVEZZANO, Italy — Two days after Taliban fighters captured Afghanistan’s third largest city, Herat, Italian journalist Stefano Liberti received a message via Facebook: “Hello sir, we’re in trouble. Can you help us? Huh?”

Last month there was a message from Susan, 21, the former captain of the women’s soccer team, Bastan, who had once been the subject of a documentary by Mr Liberty and his colleague Mario Poeta.

“Football is like food to me,” Susan would later say, and for fear that she might never play again under Taliban rule, “I felt like I was dead.” Like the others interviewed in this article, only her first name is used to protect her identity.

Thirteen days after contacting Mr Liberty, Susan arrived in Italy with two of her teammates, her coach and several family members. They landed at Rome’s main airport after the flight was made possible by two journalists, a Florence-based NGO, several Italian parliamentarians and officials from the Italian Defense and Foreign Ministries.