football-team-wins-8th-saff-cup-captain-sunil-chhetri-levels-star-footballer-lionel-messi-in-terms-of-international-goals-video – India won the SAFF Cup for the 8th time, Captain Sunil Chhetri equals Lionel Messi

Indian football team has won the title of this tournament for the record 8th time by defeating Nepal 3-0 in the final match of SAFF Cup. The Indian football team alone has won eight out of 13 tournaments of the SAIF Cup.

Indian football team defeated Nepal 3-0 to win the SAIF Championship title for the record eighth time. No South Asian team has won this tournament so many times. On the other hand, captain Sunil Chhetri scored in the 49th minute to equal the 80 international goals of Argentine star footballer Lionel Messi.

Chhetri, Suresh Singh and Sahal Abdul Samad scored for India in the second half and ensured the team’s victory. Suresh scored in the 50th minute and Samad scored in the 90th minute.

In the first half, India won in terms of ball control but the goal could not be scored. Chhetri gave India the lead by scoring the first goal within minutes of the second half. A minute later, Suresh doubled India’s lead.

This is India’s first title with head coach Igor Stimac. He became the third foreign coach after Jiri Pesek (1993) and Stefan Constantine (2015) under whose guidance the Indian team won the title.

Chhetri gave India the lead with a goal off Pritam Kotal from the right flank. A minute later, the Indians again attacked Nepal’s defense and destroyed it. Suresh scored this goal.

Manveer Singh also came close to scoring in the 52nd minute but his left footed shot was blocked by the Nepalese goalkeeper. Samad scored the third goal for India in the 90th minute.

Let us tell you that India alone has won eight out of 13 tournaments of the Saif Cup. Apart from India, teams from Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Maldives participated in this tournament this year. Now the Indian team will play against the third round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.