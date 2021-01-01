Footballer falls from plane: Afghan footballer Zaki Anwari fell from a plane at Kabul airport; Afghan footballer Zaki Anwar dies at Kabul airport; Taliban fears Afghan national footballer dies after falling from plane in Kabul
Fear of the Taliban has forced Afghans to live their lives. There is no guarantee of what will happen to whom or when. This is the reason why people are making the mistake of boarding planes and going to safe places. Many people have also died in this attempt. The name of a national footballer is also coming up in this.
Several people were seen trying to board a plane flying over the runway. Ariana said Zaki Anwari fell off a USAF Boeing C-17 and the death has been confirmed by the Directorate General of Sports.
It is noteworthy that now that the Taliban have taken full control of Afghanistan, preparations are underway to form a government. The Taliban, which will form a government in the name of the Islamic Emirate, will enforce Sharia law.
