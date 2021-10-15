Footballer punches Indian referee for showing red card, face covered in blood; players saved lives

During a football match, a player punched the Indian referee in the face. Due to the injury, the referee’s eye started bleeding. This scene of punching was caught on camera. It is seen in the video how suddenly a player moves towards the match referee and attacks him directly in the face. This causes blood to flow from his face and eyes. Thankfully the other players on the field immediately rescued and separated the referee. The match was being played between Sporting Club Mundail and NW London Football Club.

The case is of Acton, West London. Here a friendly match was being played between two clubs. In this match, 28-year-old Satyam Toki was playing the role of referee. Satyam is originally from India. He currently resides in West London with his daughter and wife. He is a train conductor and also serves as a referee for a football club in free time.

Satyam says about the incident, I asked him (the footballer) to leave the field after using the wrong words. As he was walking towards the bench, he was threatening to see me off the ground. Then I show him the red card and suddenly my face strikes. Suddenly darkness falls in front of my eyes. I couldn’t see anything for a moment. I was bleeding from my face and eyes.

Following the incident, the club publicly apologized. He also condemned the actions of his player. Also, the football club has suspended that player forever. The club has also been asked to assist the referee.

Regarding this matter, Satyam has complained to the Football Association and demanded action. He says, “He abused me and even hit me, but earlier I didn’t want him to be acted upon, it could ruin his career. Because he is also a teacher in a school. On the other hand, if I forgive him like that, tomorrow he will do it again with another referee.