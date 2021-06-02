Footy WAG Rebecca Judd goes nearly nude as she applies fake tan at home

She’s the previous model-turned-businesswoman identified for her lean determine.

And Rebecca Judd proved she was her personal greatest commercial on Wednesday as she stripped down to advertise her spray-tan enterprise Spray Aus.

The mom of 4, 38, showcased her slender body in a skimpy black bikini as she utilized the product in her bed room.

Rebecca appeared completely flawless as she lathered up in a time-lapse video shared along with her 817,000 Instagram followers.

She utilized the fake tan to her neck, torso and arms within the footage.

The previous Postcards host is self-isolating throughout Melbourne’s newest Covid lockdown in her $7.3million mansion in Brighton.

Rebecca shared her at-home exercise routine with followers on Instagram final month.

The previous 3pm Decide-Up host alternates between burpees, bicycle crunches, leaping squats, alternating legs splits and Russian twists.

As a part of her HIIT coaching session, she then strikes on to leaping lunges, planks, squat holds, mountain climbers and heel touches.

The Jaggad co-founder performs every train for 50 seconds, with a 10-minute relaxation in between, for 2 full rounds.

The spouse of AFL nice Chris Judd mentioned final month she believes ladies can have all of it – however they need to be keen to alter their priorities.

‘I believe you may have all of it, however not all at as soon as. It’s a must to be fluid and transfer with what’s vital at the time,’ she instructed Stellar journal.

Household: The previous Postcards host is self-isolating throughout Melbourne’s newest Covid lockdown in her $7.3million mansion in Brighton. Pictured along with her husband and kids

‘Our priorities have modified loads this yr, and there is such a concentrate on household and being at home and fewer scheduling issues in for the youngsters.

‘The largest studying of final yr was that my kids thrive from having me round and with the ability to be home and play with each other.’

Rebecca and Chris share 4 kids, son Oscar, 9, daughter Billie, seven, and four-year-old twin boys Tom and Darcy.