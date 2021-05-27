Footy WAG Rebecca Judd shows off her slim figure in activewear

Rebecca Judd proved she’s her personal greatest commercial on Thursday as she showcased her slender figure in activewear from her new Jaggad assortment.

The footy WAG, 38, modelled a blue tank high and matching shorts from the model’s newest collaboration with Victoria’s Secret mannequin Georgia Fowler.

Posing in the bed room of her $7.3million mansion in Brighton, Melbourne, the previous 9 host additionally flashed her dazzling diamond engagement ring.

She recorded a selfie video for Instagram and made positive to tag Georgia and the official Jaggad account.

It comes as a number of footy gamers are stated to have an interest in shopping for a mansion in identical suburb the place Rebecca lives with her husband, AFL nice Chris Judd.

4 AFL stars have expressed curiosity in the property, which has been listed for $13million to $14.3million through personal sale, studies Realestate.com.au.

The house was constructed in 1926 and boasts 5 bedrooms and two bogs on roughly 2,135 sq. metres of land.

The property additionally contains a tennis courtroom and a gas-heated swimming pool.

The spacious master suite has conventional excessive ceilings, a dressing room and a twin self-importance ensuite.

There’s additionally a separate self-contained studio on the two-title block, which has entry to the pool.

Eview Group agent Akshay Chawla stated the client will in all probability construct a brand new residence on the positioning as there aren’t any heritage protections.

‘I believe a high-profile purchaser will knock it down and put a $5million residence on it, and hold the tennis courtroom. By the seems of it in the intervening time, that is what individuals are pondering.’

Mr Chawla added: ‘It is one of many largest blocks in the Golden Mile of Brighton… there’s nothing in Brighton with half an acre of land.’

Brighton’s most well-known residents, the Judds, remodeled their Spanish colonial-style mansion in the suburb after shopping for it for $7.3million in March 2018.

They changed its dated aesthetic and apricot color palette, and added trendy touches like gold brass fittings, marble and metal doorways.

The couple saved the house’s defining architectural characteristic – its arches – and used this form as a theme all through the inside.

The property has a fitness center, a tennis courtroom that may be was ‘a footy oval or cricket pitch’, and a magnesium salt pool.