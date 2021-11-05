For 4135 vacancies check ibps po recruitment 2021, admission and exam date information

Highlights Great opportunity to get an IBPS PO job.

The application deadline is approaching.

More than 4000 posts are vacant.

IBPS PO Jobs 2021, Bank Jobs: The last chance to apply for IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 is near for those who are preparing for a bank job. Candidates who have not yet applied can apply by November 10, 2021 by visiting the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.



The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had invited online applications for Probationary Officer Recruitment 2021 (IBPS PO Recruitment 2021) from 20 October 2021. More than 4000 vacancies for PO posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Before applying, please read the following information and instructions carefully.

Important dates for IBPS PO recruitment

Last date to apply – 10 November 2021

Last date for payment of application fee – 10 November 2021

Online Prelims Exam Admission – November / December 2021

Preliminary Online Exam – 4th December and 11th December 2021

Preliminary Exam Results – December 2021 or January 2022

Admission for the main examination – December 2021 or January 2022

Main Exam – January 2022

Announcement of IBPS PO Result – January or February 2022

Vacancy Details (IBPS PO Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 4135 vacancies in 11 different banks will be filled through IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 campaign. Of these, 1600 vacancies are reserved for general category, OBC-1102 vacancies, SC-679 vacancies, ST-350 and EWS-404 vacancies.

Educational Qualifications and Age Limits

Degree in a related subject from any recognized university. In addition, the age of eligible applicants should be at least 20 years and not more than 30 years on October 1, 2021. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions at a higher age. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary examination, main examination and interview. Eligible candidates can be interviewed in March 2022.

ibps po recruitment 2021 notification

