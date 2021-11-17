For a Clue About the 2022 Midterm Elections, Look at 2 Ohio Races



Ms. Russo won 55 percent of the vote in the Franklin County area of ​​the district as the results of the Virginia election sparked debate over whether the Democratic Party’s left-wing struggle over race and cultural issues is hurting suburban Democrats. The Columbus suburbs match nearly 56 percent of what Mr. Biden won.

Ohio’s 11th District is even less competitive. The majority-black district, which has snakes from Cleveland to Akron, favored Mr Biden by a whopping 61 points last November. Former Democrat Marcia Fudge, now Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, won by 60 points. The result was the same this time around: Chantelle Brown, the establishment-backed Democrat who slightly defeated progressive favorite Nina Turner in the August primary, won by 58 points.

It may seem strange to draw attention to the results of non-competitive races, but the results of the special congressional elections do a good job of predicting the outcome of the next midterm elections. Four years ago, special elections were the first sign of democratic power since Mr. Trump was elected President. So far this cycle, others Special election results Significant GOP swings in Virginia and New Jersey have more in common with moderate Republican gains in Ohio.

Another reason to pay attention is that special congressional elections are contests for federal office, not state or local government.

With the nationalization of politics in recent years, it is common for voters to split tickets and support the other party in a down-ballot race for governor or other local office. Maryland and Massachusetts elected Republican governors in 2018, despite the so-called Blue Wave that year. Local issues, such as education or property taxes, naturally play a much larger role than federal competition. And for a relatively moderate candidate for a local office, it’s much easier to drop off national party stuff. In the end, the vote for Yangkin as governor of Virginia is not about making Kevin McCarthy the speaker of the House or Mitch McConnell the leader of the Senate majority.

Democrats and Republicans are deadlocked on the generic congressional ballot, a poll questioning whether voters will support Democrats or Republicans for Congress. Historically, this measure tracks well with the final House national vote. According to the Five Thirty, on average, Republicans are in the lead with less than a percentage – they took the lead when I was writing this newsletter.

The House National vote, presumably built, is likely to have the Republican Party’s clear control over the chamber, partly because of partisanship and partly because of Democrats’ tendency to win unilaterally in credible democratic areas. But the race will be much closer than predicted based on Virginia and New Jersey.