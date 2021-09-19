For a fractured Israel, a film offers ominous lessons from the ancient past

JERUSALEM — A gripping political thriller swept across cinema screens in Israel this summer, with the film prompting passionate debate and striking a particularly resonant chord, particularly with Israel’s precarious new government.

Right-wing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged lawmakers to watch the film during the recent, stormy session of parliament. The new president, Isaac Herzog, a former leader of the centre-left Labor Party, said if he could, he would screen it for every child in the country.

The epic, animated drama, “Legend of Destruction,” is being widely cast as a cautionary tale for a more polarized society. The impact of the film is even more surprising as it depicts the catastrophic events in Jerusalem 2,000 years ago.

At that time, the first Jewish rebellion against the Romans had turned into a bloody civil war between rival Jewish factions, which culminated in the Romans sacking and destroying the Second Temple and their attacks on the Holy City.